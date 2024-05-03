Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,375 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,484,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,354,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

