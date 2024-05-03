ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,767,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $17.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $870.81. 386,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,007. The stock has a market cap of $343.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $953.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

