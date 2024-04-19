Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.21 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Vector Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

