BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.17), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.17).
BlackFinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.38.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
About BlackFinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
