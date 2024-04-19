AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 4.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. 4,859,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,392,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

