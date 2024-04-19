Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 213,375 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.