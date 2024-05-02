Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.