Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -615,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Report on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.