Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -615,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

