Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of GNW opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -615,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
