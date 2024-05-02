REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
RGNX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,507. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on RGNX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,217,370 over the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REGENXBIO
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.