REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,507. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,217,370 over the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

