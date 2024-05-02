Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,518. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRS
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.