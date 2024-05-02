Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,518. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

