Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 8,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

