abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:API traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 50.69 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,084,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.23 million, a PE ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.31. abrdn Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.90 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

