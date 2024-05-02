Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.09.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,974. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

