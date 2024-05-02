Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 419,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.