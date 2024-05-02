Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded down $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $204.62. 82,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,995. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

View Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.