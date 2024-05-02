Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.