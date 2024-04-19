Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 124,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 255,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

