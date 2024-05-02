IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.0 %

IPGP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

