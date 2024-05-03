Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 49,289 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,289 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 85,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after buying an additional 840,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

ARCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 930,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

