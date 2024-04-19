Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 761,250 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.70% of BorgWarner worth $59,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

