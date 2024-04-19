Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 959,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,896,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Up 1.6 %

LI stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

