Federated Hermes Inc. Has $69.65 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Unilever worth $69,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $46.85 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

