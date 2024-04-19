Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,740 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $46,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

KE Dividend Announcement

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

