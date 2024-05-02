MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $286.53 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

