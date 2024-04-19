National Bankshares Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

FVI traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.46. 394,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

