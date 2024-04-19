Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.81.

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$53.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.59. The firm has a market cap of C$68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

