Stifel Nicolaus Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.72.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.26. 75,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. Insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

