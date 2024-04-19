Stifel Nicolaus Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$54.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.07.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
