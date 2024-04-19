First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 243,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 818,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Insiders acquired 750,000 shares of company stock worth $93,750 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

