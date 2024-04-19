Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000.

SPLG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 6,384,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,031. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

