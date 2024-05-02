Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 794,626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 533,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 82.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 431,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 64.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 304,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

