Triumph Capital Management Has $249,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

