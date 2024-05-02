Brighton Jones LLC Has $665,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.