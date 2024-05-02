Brighton Jones LLC Has $665,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.