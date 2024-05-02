Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 26 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,249.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,069.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $750.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.