Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $421.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.11 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.