Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 15.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

