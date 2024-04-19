Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,121 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,898,000.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

