SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Position Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

