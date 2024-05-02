DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

