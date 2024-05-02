Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $96.00 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.