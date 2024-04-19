Morgan Stanley Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Docebo by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

