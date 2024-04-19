Jonestrading Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $18.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,147. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

