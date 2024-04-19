Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,336 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,394. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

