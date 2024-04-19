Theta Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.94 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $565.29 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,519,264,284 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

