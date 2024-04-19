iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Holdings Lowered by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

IWX stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

