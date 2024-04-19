Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 167 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.