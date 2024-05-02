Savant Capital LLC Purchases 916 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

