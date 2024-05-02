Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

