Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of ZS opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

