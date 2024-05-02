Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 36.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $926.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Middlesex Water

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.